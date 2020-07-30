KCSO searching for missing man

William E. Maddox was last seen wearing tan shorts, a white striped shirt and tennis shoes. KCSO said he was driving a 2006 gray infinity q37 with TN tag 758-CXV.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler and the Knox County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit are asking for the public's assistance to help find a missing man.

William E. Maddox, who lives in Knox County, was last seen leaving his home at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, according to KCSO.

KCSO said he was driving a 2006 gray infinity q37 with a Tennessee tag 758-CXV.

Maddox was last seen wearing tan shorts, a white striped shirt and tennis shoes, KCSO said.

If you have any information, you are asked to call (865) 215-2243 and ask for KCSO Detective K. McFarland.