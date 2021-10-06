KCSO searching for missing woman last seen in South Knoxville

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said Crystele Dixon, 39, could be driving a 2013 dark-silver, black-top Mini Cooper.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said they were searching for a missing woman Thursday evening.

They said Crystele Dixon, 39, was last seen on June 8 in the South Knoxville area. The sheriff's office also said she could be driving a 2013 dark-silver, black-top Mini Cooper.

In a picture posted on social media by the sheriff's office, Dixon has long blonde hair and brown eyes. No other characteristics were immediately available about Dixon from the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information about her location should call the office's major crimes detective at (865) 215-2243.