The Knox County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a woman who they said suffers from a medical condition.

According to the KCSO, 22-year-old Mayra Orozco was last seen in the Halls area Saturday around 6 a.m. Saturday.

The KCSO said she suffers from schizophrenia and has not had medication.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call KCSO at (865) 215-2243.