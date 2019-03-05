The Knox County Sheriff's Office is searching for two men they say robbed a store in Halls on Wednesday.

KCSO said two men believed to be Hispanic entered the Marias Market at 6625 Maynardville Pike and demanded money. Deputies said one man was armed with a firearm, and the other was holding a knife.

The two drove off in a gray 2009 Acura toward Mynatt Road. Deputies said both men were wearing all-black clothes, and one man had a large red Puma logo on his shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCSO at (865) 215-2243 or email them at crimetips@knoxsheriff.org.