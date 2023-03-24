KCSO searching for endangered woman last seen on March 9 in Corryton

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said they were searching for a 33-year-old woman who was last seen on March 9 at around 7:58 p.m.

They said Jacqueline Nicole Gatch also goes by "Niki" and was last seen in the Corryton area dressed in a gray shirt with blue jeans and sandals. They also said has been known to sometimes stay in the Knoxville Center Drive area, and in hotels around Lenoir City.