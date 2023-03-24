KCSO searching for endangered woman last seen on March 9 in Corryton

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said they were searching for a 33-year-old woman who was last seen on March 9 at around 7:58 p.m.
They said Jacqueline Nicole Gatch also goes by "Niki" and was last seen in the Corryton area dressed in a gray shirt with blue jeans and sandals. They also said has been known to sometimes stay in the Knoxville Center Drive area, and in hotels around Lenoir City.
They said Gatch was considered endangered, and anyone with information about her location should reach out to KCSO at 865-215-2243.