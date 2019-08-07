KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman who disappeared before the Fourth of July.

According to the KCSO, 22-year-old Harmony Catura disappeared on July 3.

Deputies said she has not had any contact with her family since.

She's described to be 5'3" and 110 pounds, and was last known to be driving a green 2000 Subaru Outback with a blue hood and Tennessee tag CFX847.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCSO at (865) 215-2444 or email them at crimetips@knoxsheriff.org.