KCSO searchng for missing 22-year-old woman last seen on Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said they were looking for a missing 22-year-old woman on Friday.

They said Gabrielle Hamilton had not been seen since Monday and detectives needed to verify that she was safe. Hamilton is around 5'5" tall and weighs about 145 pounds, according to KCSO. They also said she has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about her can send a tip via text message by texting the phrase "KCSOTIP" along with the message to 847411. They can also submit an anonymous tip online or call the sheriff's office at 865-215-2243.