KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Units responded to Plantation Acres Trailer Park on Roberts Road just after 7 p.m. to a suicidal male.

When units arrived, a woman inside was afraid to leave because the man was armed, according to KCSO spokesperson Kimberly Glenn.

Dispatchers lost contact with her, and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office SWAT was called to the scene as a caution.

The situation was resolved without incident at 10:15 p.m. after negotiations with the SWAT team, according to KCSO.

Sheriff Tom Spangler is asking the residents to remain in their homes. Units will stay on the scene for a little while as a precaution.