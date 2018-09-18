The Knox County Sheriff's Office says a teenager is in custody over a school threat on social media.

Deputies say they were notified about the social media post threatening Carter Middle School Sunday. Investigators say a 13-year-old at the school intended to "shoot that (expletive) up."

Officials say the student was taken into custody Monday morning. The teen admitted the post was a joke, according to KCSO.

The student faces charges for filing false reports and harassment. Deputies say the teenager was transported to Richard L. Bean Juvenile Detention Facility.

