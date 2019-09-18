KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — A veteran Knox County detective can't challenge his recent demotion because he still was on probation and hadn't met the job requirements, a letter from Knox County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Bernie Lyon states.

Capt. Brad Hall also can't challenge the two-day, unpaid suspension he got Aug. 20, the letter states.

Hall, a decorated investigator with nearly 30 years of experience at KCSO, was demoted after a drunken incident in April in the Old City while he was off duty. A department investigation found that Hall tried to drive away in his department vehicle, although he contends he didn't want to drive it and only wanted to rest in it.

Lt. Denny Scalf, also off duty at the time, tried to stop Hall, records state, and the old friends scuffled. Hall's wife sought help from department communications chief Kimberly Glenn because they were old friends and Glenn and her husband, Jerry, an arson investigator, ended up going down to the Old City.

Glenn also called Capt. David Amburn that night because Hall was driving a vehicle that was part of the narcotics fleet Amburn oversees.

Brad Hall of KCSO shown in a recent photo with Bernie Lyon and other KCSO personnel.

None of the five said anything about what happened that night. An internal investigation ensued later, resulting in assorted forms of discipline for all involved.

Hall, promoted in early May to chief of detectives, was bumped back down Aug. 20 to captain and moved to the juvenile division. Scalf was moved to warrants and suspended for two days without pay.

Glenn received a written reprimand. Jerry Glenn and Amburn received verbal reprimands.

On Sept. 6, Hall and his attorney Scott Lanzon challenged Hall's punishment in a grievance letter.

"The demotion that I received was an unfair and unjust action and I should be reinstated as the Assistant Chief Deputy immediately and the suspension lifted," Hall wrote to Lyon. "My 29 years with this office with little or no issues only support this grievance. I remain loyal to the Knox County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Spangler and Knox County."

Hall also noted that Glenn had secretly recorded her conversation with his wife that night in the Old City, an example of her "subterfuge" against him.

According to Hall, at no time from Oct. 30, 2018, up until Aug. 20 of this year did any superior indicate Hall's work was "less than acceptable."

Hall argued in his letter that the department's employee manual directs that "certain steps" must be taken prior to a suspension or demotion including perhaps counseling or an oral or written reprimand.

According to Chief Deputy Lyon's Sept. 11 response: "Failure to complete a probationary period is not a grievable matter, likewise a suspension of two (2) days is not a grievable matter.

"Even if they were grievable matters Merit Council rules give you ten (10) days to appeal the August 20, 2019, personnel action. If there was a right to grieve, that right expired on August 30, 2019. Your letter dated September 6, 2019, is well outside the ten (10) day limit."

Lanzon, Hall's attorney, is preparing a response.