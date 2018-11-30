Knoxville — Two teens were charged in a shooting that left four injured in Powell, Tennessee, Knox County Sheriff's Office officials said.

The two charged were 18-year-old James Isaiah Bell and 19-year-old Demond Goines, KCSO said.

Bell was charged with four counts of attempted 2nd degree murder and one count of possessing a firearm during commission or attempt to commit dangerous felony. His bond was set at $175,000.

James Isaiah Bell

Goines was charged with four counts of attempted 2nd degree murder, one count of possessing a firearm during commission or attempt to commit dangerous felon and one count of violation of parole. Goines bond was also set at $175,000.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on Monday on Tammy Drive and injured four juveniles, KCSO said.

