UPDATE: 11:05 AM EDT July 16, 2018

A 2-year-old boy who fell into a Corryton swimming pool last Tuesday has died.

Benjamin King died Saturday at Children's Hospital, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office. He was flown via LIFESTAR after being found unresponsive in a pool on Coppock Road on July 10.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit investigated and reports that the incident was an accident and no charges will be filed.

ORIGINAL STORY: 3:43 PM EDT July 11, 2018

A child was flown to the hospital after he was found not breathing in a Corryton swimming pool.

According to the Knox County Sheriff's Office, the 2-year-old boy was found by his aunt around 8:22 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Coppock Road.

He had a pulse and was taken to the hospital via LIFESTAR.

On Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff's office said the child was still in the hospital.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

