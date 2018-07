A child was flown to the hospital after he was found not breathing in a Corryton swimming pool.

According to the Knox County Sheriff's Office, the 2-year-old boy was found by his aunt around 8:22 p.m. at a home on Coppock Road.

He had a pulse and was taken to the hospital via LIFESTAR.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

© 2018 WBIR