A child was flown to the hospital after he was found not breathing in a Corryton swimming pool.

According to the Knox County Sheriff's Office, the 2-year-old boy was found by his aunt around 8:22 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Coppock Road.

He had a pulse and was taken to the hospital via LIFESTAR.

On Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff's office said the child was still in the hospital.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

