KCSO unveils 'Project Lifesaver Program'

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office announced the "Project Lifesaver Program" on Monday.

The program is meant to help deputies respond quicker to incidents where adults or children with autism, Alzheimer's, or a similar disability may unexpectedly wander away. They said the program is meant to save lives and reduce the chance of injuries.

They said for people to be eligible for the program, they must not drive and must have a caregiver at all times. KCSO also said there is no cost for the program.