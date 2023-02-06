x
KCSO unveils 'Project Lifesaver Program'

The Project Lifesaver Program is meant to help KCSO quickly respond if a person with Alzheimer's autism or another kind of disability unexpected leaves.
Credit: Knox County Sheriff's Office

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office announced the "Project Lifesaver Program" on Monday.

The program is meant to help deputies respond quicker to incidents where adults or children with autism, Alzheimer's, or a similar disability may unexpectedly wander away. They said the program is meant to save lives and reduce the chance of injuries.

They said for people to be eligible for the program, they must not drive and must have a caregiver at all times. KCSO also said there is no cost for the program.

They said anyone interested in the program can reach out to Pamela Fox with KCSO. Fox is available at 865-215-5633 or pamela.fox@knoxsheriff.org.

