KCSO: Woman charged with child endangerment after leaving daughter in car near a Walmart on warm day

Authorities said her daughter left the car to try and find her mother, and the mother was around halfway home hen she realized her daughter wasn't in the car.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville woman is facing a charge of child endangerment after police said she left her young daughter in a car during a warm day.

Authorities said Hallie Ann Cruz, 27, parked near a Walmart on April 6. According to records, her 6-year-old daughter was asleep in the back seat. The doors were locked and the windows were rolled up, according to authorities. Police said it was around 75 degrees outside.

Before Cruz left the store, her daughter woke up and said she left the car and started looking for her mother. While her daughter was looking for her, Cruz said she returned to the car and pulled away from the store.

She said she thought her daughter was still asleep in the back when she drove off and realized she wasn't in the car when she was around halfway home.

So, she returned to the store. By then, police had been called after employees found the young girl alone and reported a lost child.

Cruz will be arraigned in court on April 28, according to records.

Experts warn parents against leaving children and animals in cars on warm days. They said 52 children died in 2019 from heatstroke.