The Knox County Sheriff's Office says it's looking into a shooting in East Knox County that wounded one woman Sunday evening.

KCSO said two brothers, 13 and 16 years old, were shooting targets in the backyard of their home on Hammer Road with a .22 rifle, and one of the bullets hit 63-year-old Janice Inman.

Inman went to UT Medical Center for treatment. UT Medical Center says she was treated and released later that evening.

The 13 year old is in custody at the Juvenile Detention Center awaiting a hearing.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as we learn more information.

© 2018 WBIR