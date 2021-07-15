Keep Knoxville Beautiful brightening up Marble City with new mural

Keep Knoxville Beautiful commissioned a new mural for the entrance of the Marble City neighborhood. The project will cover the concrete wall of the Smyrna Ready Mix.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new project is bringing some more color to West Knoxville.

Keep Knoxville Beautiful commissioned a new mural for the entrance of the Marble City neighborhood. The project will cover the concrete wall at the intersection of Sutherland Avenue and Concord Street.

Program Coordinator Carlie Antes said the goal is to beautify and preserve history.

"It's a lot about confidence, right, and building confidence within a community and showing change in the community quickly. That can really change how you interact with the space around you," she said.

Keep Knoxville beautiful is raising money to help pay for it. As of Thursday night, it had raised $1,470 of its $5,000 goal. You can donate at this link.

