KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After some tough losses, the Vols have an SEC win in what's been a roller-coaster season.

Neyland was loud this past Saturday – as it should've been.

"Thank goodness they beat Mississippi State," said FanRun Radio Host Russell Smith.

The Vols got their roller-coaster season back on track.

"At least you're coming back up the hill of the roller coaster instead of hanging on for dear life on the way down," Smith said.

The 20-10 win over the bulldogs stabilized the season for now.

Smith has been along for the ride every day.

"It's a situation where you've had 10 years of basically losing," Smith said. "So, the fan base is conditioned--you're hoping for the best, but you're preparing for the worst."

There's also a mixture of feelings all over social media.

There's positivity from fans like BigOrangePruitt, who believes the Vols now have a good chance to beat South Carolina.

Compare that to how C. Tilson felt during the Florida game when the Vols were down 17 to nothing.

The tweet said: "...I'm not even sure the Vols are a team at all."

"I feel like I should have an amateur psychology degree because it's kind of like I've been a therapist for the last ten years just talking people off a ledge," Smith said.

Smith said it's important to stay level-headed because social media doesn't always give a true sense of where the team is.

"There's been some gallows humor that's taken over the Tennessee fan base in the last ten years or so, and when you're losing, that's all you can do is laugh at it, and remember it's just sports," Smith said. "It's just a game and try to have fun with it because that's what it's supposed to be--fun."

Which is what you pay to get on a roller coaster for – right?

"They're making it through, and we'll see what happens," Smith said. "If they could make it to six games and a bowl game this season, that would be a really nice end to what looked like a terrible season at the beginning."

Smith said South Carolina is a winnable game.

He also said the Vols should be able to beat Vanderbilt this year.