Trying to keep warm during the cold winter months could lead to a chilling utility bill when it arrives next month.

When it's cold, the heating units at your home will run longer to keep the house at a comfortable temperature. In addition, freezing weather can lead to frozen pipes, which will cause many additional problems!

KUB offers these tips to stay warm and not max out your bill:

Keep the thermostat set between 65 and 68 degrees and lower the thermostat when away from home or sleeping. You should dress in layers even inside the house.

Make sure you’re not losing heat through leaks and drafts. Insulating and sealing your windows and doors can stop heat loss. Rolled-up towels can help as a short term solution for leaks and drafts.

Disconnect hoses and cover outside faucets.

Open cabinet doors under sinks and vanities to keep warm air circulating around pipes, and let faucets drip into a open drain.

Locate and test your home’s water cut-off so that if pipes do freeze, you can shut the water off immediately.

Don't thaw a frozen pipe with an open flame or torch. Breaks to home water lines should be repaired as soon as possible by a licensed plumber.

If you have a power outage, you should report it by calling 524-2911 or logging on to www.kub.org on a computer, tablet, or smart phone,

You can view existing power outages here.

