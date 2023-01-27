Keith Carver to take over as head of the UT Institute of Agriculture

Carver has been chancellor at UT-Martin. He replaces Carrie Castille at UTIA.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After less than a year on the job, the leader of the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture in Knoxville is switching to a new role.

Carrie Castille, tapped in early 2022 to lead the institute, is now going to be a special adviser to UT System President Randy Boyd.

Keith Carver will leave his job as chancellor at UT-Martin to take over at UTIA. It's described as a two-year appointment "to provide stability and leadership to the institute," an announcement from the system reads.

Carver previously was executive assistant to UT President Joe DiPietro. Assuming the UT Board of Trustees approves the move, Carver is expected to take over March 1, according to the system.

Carver has worked in some capacity for a component of the UT system since the late 1990s.

In her new role, which will last about six months, Castille will advise Boyd "on issues of agriculture-related policy, and federal grant opportunities," according to the system's announcement. Castille was director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Institute of Food and Agriculture before being hired as senior vice chancellor and senior vice president for the UT Institute.

UTIA is composed of the UT AgResarch, UT Extension, the College of Veterinary Medicine, and the Herbert College of Agriculture.

Castille has drawn a salary of $400,000. Carver's pay is $346,973, according to a public salary database provided by the system, and will go up to $400,000.

UT Martin Provost Phillip Cavalier will take over as interim chancellor at UT Martin.