Knoxville — Knoxville native Kelsea Ballerini will be returning home for a concert as part of her new tour, her website officially announced Monday.

Her next headlining tour will be called "The Miss Me More Tour" with Brett Young and special guest Brandon Ratcliff, her website said.

The tour will start in April 2019 and go through May. Ballerini will perform at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum on April 18.

Tickets and VIP packages are now available for pre-sale until November 2 at 10 p.m., her website said, using the code MMMTOUR.

You can purchase tickets to the Knoxville show here. For a full list of the tour's concerts, click here.

© 2018 WBIR