KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennessee native Kelsea Ballerini was on NBC's new show "Songland" Tuesday night.

The show follows unknown songwriters as they pitch original songs to writers and producers in the music industry.

Songwriters adapted their music to fit Ballerini's style. Ballerini then picked the winning song to record and then release.

