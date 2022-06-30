Kentucky judge grants temporary order allowing abortions in the state

Abortion-rights groups argued that the ban violates the rights to privacy, bodily autonomy and self-determination outlined in the Kentucky Constitution.

KENTUCKY, USA — Abortions can resume in Kentucky despite the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade last week.

Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Mitch Perry granted the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood's request for a restraining order on two laws passed in 2019.

The first order blocked a trigger law that went into effect immediately following the Supreme Court's decision banning all abortions in the state, which Attorney General Daniel Cameron said he planned to enforce. The other was a six-week ban.

The order now allows Louisville clinics to immediately continue administering abortion procedures for what would likely be several days, while the courtroom hears testimony next week.

The abortion-rights groups' lawsuit argued that the bans violate the rights to privacy, bodily autonomy and self-determination outlined in sections one and two of the Kentucky Constitution.

“Despite this victory, we know this fight is far from over — especially with politicians like Attorney General Daniel Cameron doing everything they can to score political points at the expense of Kentuckians’ wellbeing," a spokesperson for both groups said. "We won’t stop fighting for people’s ability to access the essential abortion care they need in Kentucky. The government should never have the authority to force a person to remain pregnant against their will.”

In an emailed statement following Perry's order, Cameron said the Supreme Court's decision "made it abundantly clear" abortion should be decided by the states and the people's representatives.

"Our General Assembly clearly expressed Kentucky's support for life by passing the Human Life Protection Act with bipartisan support," he said. "We will do everything possible to continue defending this law and to ensure that unborn life is protected in the Commonwealth."

According to the ACLU of Kentucky, a hearing on the organizations' request for a temporary injunction to block the laws during the litigation has been scheduled for July 6.

