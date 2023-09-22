x
Harlan County man moving bag of potting soil dies after being stung by swarm of yellow jackets, bees

When the man started to have trouble breathing after the incident, family members called 911 and initiated CPR.
wasp or yellow jacket on weathered wood looking for material for the nest

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. — A Kentucky man died in the emergency room Monday after being stung 15 to 20 times by a swarm of yellow jackets and bees, local authorities said. The insects attacked while he was moving a bag of potting soil on his porch.

Authorities have determined the cause of death to be respiratory failure due to beestings, although the investigation remains ongoing, Harlan County Coroner’s Office Deputy Coroner John Jones said.

The man carried underlying health issues that were likely worsened by the beestings, according to Jones, who declined to specify further on the specific nature of these conditions, citing patient privacy concerns.

When the man started to have trouble breathing after the incident, family members called 911 and initiated CPR, Jones said.

