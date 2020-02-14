FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky House committee has approved a bill to cap out-of-pocket costs that many Kentuckians with diabetes pay for insulin.

The measure cleared the House Health and Family Services Thursday without opposition. It goes to the full House next.

The bill would limit out-of-pocket costs to $100 per prescription for a 30-day insulin supply. That cap would apply only to people with commercial health insurance plans.

The push to provide relief for Kentuckians struggling to afford insulin is supported by Gov. Andy Beshear. He mentioned the issue in his State of the Commonwealth speech last month.

RELATED: Tennessee proposal would cap monthly insulin bill at $100, whether you're insured or not

RELATED: "The only reason for that is greed" | Mom raises concerns as medication prices soar

RELATED: Teen raises awareness of type 1 diabetes