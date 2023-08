The Laurel County Sheriff's Office said the toddler shot himself in the stomach with a pistol Wednesday night.

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. — A 2-year-old in Kentucky died after he accidentally shot himself Wednesday, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say the child shot himself in the stomach with a pistol around 8:49 p.m. He was transferred to a local hospital where he died a short time later.

Multiple agencies responded to the shooting and the investigation remains ongoing, according to the LCSO.