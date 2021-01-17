Kentucky man, 26, dies after single vehicle crash

The Bell County Sheriff's Department is still investigating the cause of the accident.

BELL COUNTY, Ky. — One man is dead after an early morning car accident in Bell County, Kentucky Saturday.

According the Bell County Sheriff's Department, dispatch received a call of an accident with injuries at 12:47 a.m. Saturday.

It happened on Highway 119 near Page School Center.

The sheriff's department and a Kentucky State Police trooper responded to the scene and found a Chevy Equinox on its top after it had left the roadway.

Officials said Bell County EMS and VFD responded prior to their arrival.

Dennis Michael Honeycutt, 26, of Bell County was unresponsive and declared deceased by the county coroner. He was the only occupant in the vehicle.