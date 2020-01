HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are searching for a missing woman out of Harlan County.

According to KSP, Shanna Newsome had disappeared after walking away from the Hope Center in Harlan. Investigators said she had been court ordered to the facility.

Police said she is from Louisa and has tattoos on her back, left arm and left wrist. Anyone with information is asked to call KSP Post 10 in Harlan at (606) 573-3131.