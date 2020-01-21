LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Paws 4 the Cause animal rescue needs help finding fosters for more than 30 dogs living outside on a property in Clinton County.

Most of them are puppies and some of the adults are pregnant.

"That many animals is usually what the capacity is for most shelters in the state of Kentucky. So, that's a whole shelter's worth of animals right there in one place,” said Remy Simpson, President of Paws 4 the Cause.

Simpson says it's a situation that got out of control and the result of the animals not being spayed or neutered. Now, the shelter needs families in the Lexington area to take in the dogs.

"We can bring them up here and put them in people's homes where they can teach them their manners and then help move them on to permanent homes,” said Simpson. “That would be wonderful."

The dogs also need medical care, so if you can't open your home, the rescue will accept donations to cover the costs.

Simpson has a reminder for pet owners, to avoid another situation like this.

"Bob Barker said it best; spay and neuter your pets,” he said.

You can apply to be a foster and donate online at paws4thecause.com.

This story initially appeared on Lex18.com

Paws 4 the Cause animal rescue needs help finding fosters for more than 30 dogs living outside on a property in Clinton County.

LEX18