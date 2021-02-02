Kentucky State Police to investigate after Middlesboro officer fatally shoots man

No officers were hurt during the incident, KSP said.

BELL COUNTY, Ky. — The Middlesboro Police Department has requested that the Kentucky State Police investigate a fatal shooting between an officer and a man in Bell County.

The shooting occurred this morning around 4:30, according to KSP.

A male suspect was transported to the Middlesboro Appalachian Regional Care Hospital where he was pronounced deceased by the Bell County Deputy Coroner. An autopsy has been schedule, KSP said.

