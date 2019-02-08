Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl in Whitley County.

Deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office were called to a residence on Leona Wyatt Road just after 2 p.m. Thursday on the report of a missing child.

Just after 2:30 p.m, dispatchers requested the assistance of Kentucky State Police at the residence after officers found the body of the child, Aubrey Rose, on the property.

The body will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy which will be conducted tomorrow.

The cause, and time of death are pending the autopsy results.