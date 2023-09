KSP responded to a fatal crash in the Cranks Community area of Harlan County.

According to officials, crews responded to the scene at 5:56 a.m. KSP said the crash is currently under investigation.

The crash has closed both lanes on Highway 421, please avoid the area.