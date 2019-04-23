ONEIDA, Tenn. — A Kentucky teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday evening in Oneida.

According to the crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Ravyn Elizabeth Devin Clark, 17, of Pine Knot was driving north on Hwy 27 when the accident happened at 5:20 p.m.

The trooper said Clark's Ford Explorer crossed the southbound lanes of traffic and ran off the left side of the highway, rolling over and striking multiple trees.

No cause of the accident was listed, but the trooper noted that there were no signs of drugs or alcohol. Clark was wearing a seat belt.