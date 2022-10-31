'Let's beat Kentucky again!' | MEDIC announces annual Orange and Blue Blood Drive competition

This is the 35th year of the competition. MEDIC has won against Kentucky 14 times.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Despite the UT vs. Kentucky game being over, the annual Orange and Blue Blood Drive Competition is happening from Nov. 15 through Nov. 19, according to a release from the MEDIC Regional Blood Center.

MEDIC will compete against the Kentucky Blood Center to see which organization can collect the highest number of blood products in five days.

This is the 35th year of the competition. MEDIC has won against Kentucky 14 times.

“Not only is the competition fun for both blood centers, but it is imperative for our inventory as we head into the holiday season,” MEDIC director of communications and public relations Kristy Altman said. “We see a significant decrease in donations from Thanksgiving through the New Year and what we collect during the Orange and Blue competition is very important in keeping us above critical levels for inventory.”

The rivalry began in 1988 and continued year after year during the week before Thanksgiving. For 2022, donors will receive a special edition t-shirt, a $10 e-gift card, Petro's coupon, Salsartia's coupon, Texas Roadhouse coupon, Dunkin coupon, Papa John's coupon, Smoothie King coupon and a ticket to the East Tennessee Children's Hospital Fantasy of Trees.

MEDIC will have 20 mobile drives that week including buses on UT's campus outside of Gate 21 at Neyland Stadium. MEDIC's four donor centers will also be open all week during the competition.