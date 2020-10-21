x
KFD: 1 person taken to hospital, 3 others displaced after house fire in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said one person was taken to the hospital and three others were displaced after a fire at a home in East Knoxville Wednesday. 

It happened at 12:17 a.m. at 2501 Parkview Avenue, KFD said. 

Fire crews said they arrived to find flames coming from the two story wood-framed home. 

KFD said crews forced their way into the home and found one person overcome by smoke downstairs. 

The victim received medical treatment and was transported via AMR to a local hospital, according to KFD. 

Three other people, living in the sub-rental home, were able to escape the fire without injuries.

KFD is still investigating the cause of the fire and the American Red Cross is assisting the victims. 

