KFD: 1 person taken to hospital, 3 others displaced after house fire in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said one person was taken to the hospital and three others were displaced after a fire at a home in East Knoxville Wednesday.

It happened at 12:17 a.m. at 2501 Parkview Avenue, KFD said.

Fire crews said they arrived to find flames coming from the two story wood-framed home.

KFD said crews forced their way into the home and found one person overcome by smoke downstairs.

The victim received medical treatment and was transported via AMR to a local hospital, according to KFD.

Three other people, living in the sub-rental home, were able to escape the fire without injuries.