The Knoxville Fire Department said a house is no longer livable after two teens and a child set it on fire while playing with fireworks.

The incident happened on East Morelia Avenue.

According to Knoxville Fire Chief D.J. Corcoran, the parent was away at work while the three were playing with fireworks inside the home at the time.

No one was hurt, but the home is no longer livable.

After the fire sparked, Corcoran said it spread into the upper floors and attic.

The Red Cross was sent to help the displaced family.