KFD: Abandoned building destroyed after fire, no injuries

The building was previously home to Bugman Termite & Pest Control, the Knoxville Fire Department said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An abandoned building was destroyed after a fire early Friday morning, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

A 911 call regarding a building fire at 2016 Sterchi Street came in around 3:03 a.m. The building was previously home to Bugman Termite & Pest Control, KFD said.

Crews were only able to extinguish the fire from the exterior. At 4:04 a.m., the fire was deemed out, according to KFD.

KFD said that no one was around the building upon arrival and that no injuries have been reported.

KFD investigators are working to determine how the fire began.