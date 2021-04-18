KFD: All safe after house fire on Oglewood Avenue early Sunday morning

The tenants of the home, three adults and two teenage children are all safe.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Crews from the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a residential fire at 221 Oglewood Avenue at 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to KFD Captain D.J. Corcoran, when firefighters arrived they found flames coming from the home.

Crews quickly went to work extinguishing the flames and had the fire under control within the first 30 minutes.

Because of the close proximity of homes on either side, firefighters entered those homes attics as well to check for extensions from the radiant heat, none were found.

The tenants of the home, three adults and two teenage children are all safe this morning.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.