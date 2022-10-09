KFD: Investigation underway for attic fire on Washburn Road

The home was occupied by two adults and one child. They were assisted by the American Red Cross, according to KFD.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a report of a home possibly on fire on Washburn Road Sunday morning, according to KFD.

Upon arrival, initial engine companies reported smoke coming from the eaves of the structures.

The home was occupied by two adults and one child. They were assisted by the American Red Cross, KFD said.

No injuries have been reported.

Upon further investigation, firefighters determined that the attic space of the house was on fire, said KFD. Firefighters quickly enter the attic space and extinguished the fire within 15 minutes of arrival.

There were no working smoke alarms in the home. The occupants were alerted by heat and what was described as popping sounds, KFD said.

The house has suffered heavy fire damage in the attic and moderate water and smoke damage throughout, said KFD.