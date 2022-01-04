KFD: No one hurt after house fire in East Knoxville

The Chester Avenue home sustained heavy damage, but no one was home at the time, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a house on fire in East Knoxville at 8:24 a.m. on Tuesday.

As of 8:30 a.m., KFD said crews were working to put out a fire at a home on the 2300 block of Chester Avenue.

Officials said crews found heavy fire from the front of the house when they arrived.

The home sustained heavy damage, but no one was home at the time so no one was injured, according to KFD.

The fire was deemed under control at 8:59 a.m., according to officials.

KFD said it is working to find the owner, and the fire is under investigation.