All children are safe at this time, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Bearden Middle School has been evacuated after a natural gas leak in the parking lot area, a tweet from the Knoxville Fire Department said.

No children are hurt, according to KFD.

The building was evacuated as a reaction, KFD said.

The Knoxville Utilities Board secured the gas leak. KFD said its crews are now double-checking to make sure the building is safe.

This story is ongoing and we will update you as we learn more.