KFD: Brush fire near UT Medical Center mostly under control by Wednesday afternoon

Officials said that no injuries were reported, and that they did not know what started the fire.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a brush fire near the University of Tennessee Medical Center on Wednesday, on Cherokee Trail.

They said the fire was mostly under control by 4 p.m. and that no injuries were reported in the fire. Officials said they could not determine the cause of the fire, but said that dry and windy conditions helped it spread over the road.

Calls about the fire came in at around 2:53 p.m., officials said. The Tennessee Division of Forestry also responded to the fire and brought a dozer to dig a line and prevent it from spreading further.

Crews were still responding to the fire at around 4:15 p.m. This story will be updated when more information is available.