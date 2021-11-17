KFD crews respond after North Knoxville garage catches fire, one person sent to hospital with burns

Officials said they were still investigating the cause of the fire Wednesday night.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said crews responded after they received calls of a fire near a house Wednesday night at around 8 p.m.

They said a detached garage had caught fire, sending one person to the hospital with burns. The fire broke out at 1215 Exeter Avenue in North Knoxville, according to officials.

