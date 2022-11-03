KFD: No injuries reported after fire at Summit Towers apartment building

The fire started when a bag was set up against a toaster which activated the toaster and melted the bag, according to Knoxville Fire Department.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said they responded to a fire alarm and sprinkler system activation at Summit Towers Apartment Thursday afternoon. The apartment houses seniors and people with special needs.

When they arrived, they said the sprinkler system was activated and the fire had been contained to an apartment on the second floor. They later learned the fire was out, according to a release from KFD.

They said the fire started because of a bag that was set up against a toaster, which activated the toaster and melted the bag.

One apartment was moderately damaged from the fire and water, while others only received minor water damage.

No injuries have been reported.

They said the elevator company was at the apartment building working to restore the elevator, which has been a major concern among residents there. In August, advocates voiced several concerns and said without a functioning elevator system, residents may not be able to leave and enter the building.