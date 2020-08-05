KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire at an abandoned building on the former Knoxville College campus, at 901 Knoxville College Drive, Thursday night.

Responders arrived at around 10:45 p.m. and they said they could see flames from a fourth-floor window of a brick building. They worked to extinguish the fire from the outside until a person emerged from the building, according to a release from the fire department.

The person told responders that there was another person still inside, according to a release from KFD. So, firefighters entered the building and began searching for a second victim.

The fire was extinguished by 11:23 p.m. and responders were still searching for a second person. At around 11:30 p.m., they said the building was clear and did not find anyone else inside.

Arson investigators are speaking with the person who evacuated the building, according to a release from KFD. No injuries were reported.

