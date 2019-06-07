KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department says residents at a home on Acuff Street in north Knoxville had been shooting fireworks before they noticed part of their home was on fire.

It happened just after midnight Saturday morning.

When firefighters got there, they found the fire coming through the roof of the home.

Knoxville Fire Department

Three adults and three children made it out unharmed.

They said they had been shooting fireworks off, and noticed the front part of the home was on fire.

Knoxville Fire Department

The American Red Cross will help the family until they can find a more permanent living situation.

KFD wants to remind everyone that fireworks are illegal inside Knox County.