KFD: Homeowner safe after early morning house fire

Knoxville Fire Department says the man awoke to his smoke alarm going off and quickly evacuated the house.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is safe after an early morning fire according to Knoxville Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to a house fire around 5:51 a.m. this morning at 2333 Adams Avenue. KFD report a large fire along with thick smoke coming from the house.

KFD was able to quickly extinguish the fire. According to the homeowner, he was asleep when the house's smoke alarms went off. He noticed smoke in his room and left the house quickly. He also noted a large fire as he exited the home.