KFD investigates apartment fire in North Knoxville

Fire crews responded to the fire at 11:21 p.m. Thursday to the Meadowood Apartments on 2323 Wilson Road.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said the American Red Cross is helping families displaced by an apartment fire in North Knoxville.

KFD said they found smoke coming from building "K" and buildings 35 and 36 were damaged by fire.

According to KFD, several people had already self-evacuated before crews arrived and crews had the fire under control within 20 minutes.