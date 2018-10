West Knoxville — The Knoxville Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire on Lonas Drive this morning, Oct. 21.

KFD responded to the call about the back porch of a home in the 4500 block of Lonas DRive around 6:19 a.m.

Upon arrival, KFD said they found a hot tub on fire and quickly extinguished it.

No one was home at the time, according to KFD. The home only had minor smoke damage to the interior.

KFD is still investigating the cause of the fire.

© 2018 WBIR